How to know it's time to replace your router

Every internet-connected device should get security updates. For a router, regular firmware updates will help keep the software on your router up-to-date. These are really important for any device you own, but for a router, acting as a gateway to your internet connection and to all of the other devices on your network, it's pretty essential.

Once support for your router ends, then any future vulnerabilities that have been discovered won't receive fixes. You'll still be able to connect to it and access the internet, but there could be a big hole in your security that can't be patched.

It won't always be clear if your router isn't getting firmware updates and reached end-of-life (EOL) status. For an ISP-issued router, it'll likely be cycled out before this happens, and you'll want to check in with the company first to see if it is or not. For a router you've bought and installed yourself, though, you'll need to check manually. You can look for your router's model number, along with any additional details like a hardware revision number, which are printed on the router's label.

You can then perform a quick search on the manufacturer's website to see if it's EOL and still receiving updates. Some manufacturers, like ASUS, keep an end-of-life product list that you can search through. If your device is on this list, it's maybe time to swap it out.

Sometimes, though, there won't be a clear answer. You can also look at the last firmware update released for your device on the manufacturer's website. If it's been a few years since it last showed a release, that's a sign that it could be out of date (although it doesn't always mean that the updates have completely stopped). If you're unsure, you can always contact the manufacturer to ask if the router is still eligible for updates and when support will end.

You can also improve your router's security by looking at its app or administration page. Instructions should be listed in the manual or on the device label. Sign in and look for areas that mention firmware or software updates (often under a system or administration section). If updates are available, don't delay: get those updates installed as soon as you can.