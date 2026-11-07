Is your router overheating? Here's how to keep it cool and working safely

If the router overheating is a result of poor ventilation, simply moving the device to a well-ventilated area can remediate the problem. Avoid stuffing the device into closed spaces or surround it by objects, as it can restrict air flow. Consider moving the router away windows where it could be subject to direct sunlight. Also, keep the device away from computers and consoles as they emit high amounts of heat under load.

Home routers often have vents to facilitate air flow, but these vents can get clogged up by dust and debris. Consider cleaning router vents regularly to maximize air flow and minimize temperatures. You should also prioritize updating your router's firmware. Router updates often address stability and performance issues, which can sometimes help with bugs and overheating anomalies.

If cleaning and firmware update don't help bring down the temperatures, the power adapter becomes the next suspect. A faulty adapter or one not rated for your router could drive more current than the components of the router can handle, resulting in excessive heat dissipation and potential component damage. Replacing the power adapter with one rated for your router should streamline power delivery and keep temperatures down.

If neither ventilation, firmware update nor replacing the power adapter helps stabilize an overheating router, then the fault most likely lies in the router itself. It could simply mean that the router is on its last legs and ready for replacement.