What is System Data on an iPhone's storage, and how much is normal?

iPhone storage is more of a concern than ever before. Costly storage upgrades have always been a way for Apple to wring more cash out of buyers, but with memory prices through the roof, you can easily find yourself squeezed to the limit, trying to balance the demands of growing app and file sizes with keeping your budget reasonable. And that's before considering the whopping $2,000 entry price of the iPhone Duo.

A common complaint is that before you even install anything on an iPhone, a lot of space is taken up by two elements: iOS itself, and a category labeled System Data when you check Settings > General > iPhone Storage. On 128GB models, it's easy for these items to take up nearly half of your storage, as they do on my iPhone 16 Pro.

So what exactly goes into this mysteriously category, and how big is it supposed to be on an iPhone? Though you can never eliminate it completely, you also have a fast way to reduce its footprint.