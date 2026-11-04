God of War Laufey is delayed until May 20

One of PlayStation's biggest first-party games of 2027 will be arriving later than expected as Santa Monica Studio has delayed God of War Laufey by three months. The PS5 exclusive was originally supposed to arrive on February 16 and it's now scheduled for May 20.

"Since the reveal of God of War Laufey in June, we've been deeply grateful to see so much excitement for Faye's journey through the Everywhen," the studio wrote in a social media post. "We don't take for granted the trust placed in our studio to make an extraordinary experience worthy of the passion and dedication of our fans. With this in mind, we've made the decision to delay God of War Laufey's release to May 20th, 2027. We will make the most of each moment until then by putting in the finishing touches and pushing the game to its fullest potential."

The delay will give God of War Laufey breathing room from a busy slate of releases at the beginning of next year, as well as Sony's own Until Dawn 2, which is out on January 28. The company typically releases each annual edition of MLB The Show in March as well. The delay ensures that Sony will have at least one first-party game out in the spring quarter of 2027.

In God of War Laufey, you'll play as Faye, whose death just before the opening of God of War (2018) kickstarts that game's story. Here, Faye reawakens in the afterlife and undertakes her own adventure that runs parallel with the exploits of her husband Kratos and son Atreus in God of War and God of War Ragnarök. There's also a talking jelly cube. I'm very excited for the talking jelly cube.