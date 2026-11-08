Why you shouldn't remove the screen protector film on your Nintendo Switch 2

We're now a little over one year into the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, which first hit the market back in the middle of 2025. It was priced in the same ballpark as its competitors, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, at $450 for the base console and $500 for a Mario Kart World bundle. Since then, it has increased to a standard $500, even for a base edition.

No one likes high prices, but if you paid either of those dollar amounts for the Switch 2, you've become keenly aware of your investment in this little machine. Keeping that investment safe is paramount, and one way to prevent damage is to avoid something that Nintendo has continuously warned us about even before launch: removing the pre-installed screen protector.

It may not seem like much, but it is a critical piece of the system's configuration. Removing it may seem tempting, but it's actually going to do quite a bit to protect your $500 investment.