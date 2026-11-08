Why you shouldn't remove the screen protector film on your Nintendo Switch 2
Don't do it!
We're now a little over one year into the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, which first hit the market back in the middle of 2025. It was priced in the same ballpark as its competitors, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, at $450 for the base console and $500 for a Mario Kart World bundle. Since then, it has increased to a standard $500, even for a base edition.
No one likes high prices, but if you paid either of those dollar amounts for the Switch 2, you've become keenly aware of your investment in this little machine. Keeping that investment safe is paramount, and one way to prevent damage is to avoid something that Nintendo has continuously warned us about even before launch: removing the pre-installed screen protector.
It may not seem like much, but it is a critical piece of the system's configuration. Removing it may seem tempting, but it's actually going to do quite a bit to protect your $500 investment.
The purpose of the pre-installed Nintendo Switch 2 screen protector
When we buy a new piece of hardware or device, the satisfaction of peeling a film off is remarkably enjoyable. If you have a brand-new Switch 2, however, it's recommended that you absolutely not do that. It may seem like it's there for shipping needs, but its true purpose is rather important to the overall health and longevity of the system.
Calling it a "screen protector" isn't even entirely accurate, as it's described by Nintendo as an anti-scattering adhesive film. The main purpose of the film is to protect the console from glass shards that may shatter if the screen is broken. Needless to say, it plays a critical role in the system's lifespan.
Thankfully, actually removing it is quite difficult. Removing the film requires some intense force, which is probably the first and only clue one needs to determine that it shouldn't be taken off. If you do, somehow, manage to get it off, the system will be in severe danger. It is a foundational part of the console's hardware.
Steps you can take to further protect your Nintendo Switch 2
Now that you know why you shouldn't ever remove the adhesive film from the console, you may be curious to know if the Switch 2 needs any extra protection. While you will likely get by just fine with Nintendo's pre-installed protection, there are some extra steps you can take to give your Switch 2 a bit of extra life in the years ahead.
Nintendo sells an affordable screen protector that is manufactured by HORI, and there are so many third-party aftermarket versions available for purchase that it would be almost impossible for you to not be able to find one you like. Unlike the one applied by Nintendo, an actual screen protector will do exactly that, safeguarding the console from scratches and cosmetic damage.
Tempered glass protectors will cost slightly more, depending on the brand, but this is a part of the console's accessory lineup that is actually reasonably priced when compared to other items. If you're at all worried about the screen on your Switch 2, your best course of action is to do as instructed by Nintendo and leave the film on, then grab yourself a decently priced tempered glass screen protector.