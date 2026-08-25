Nintendo reveals its latest Switch 2 bundles just ahead of the console's price increase

Just ahead of the company increasing the price of the Switch 2, Nintendo has announced a new Nintendo Switch Sports Resort bundle for the console, as well as a revamped version of a previous Mario Kart World package. Each will include a 90-day individual Nintendo Switch Online membership, which the launch version of the Mario Kart World bundle did not come with. The games are digital versions, for what it's worth.

The Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World bundle will cost $550, which is $50 more than the original bundle. That increase is in line with the new price of the console, which will be $500 as of September 1 (a $50 hike). The inclusion of three months of Switch Online access, which usually costs $8, offsets that slightly.

Nintendo says the bundle — which will be available in late September — will cost $38 less than buying the console, game and Switch Online access separately at that time. However, if you snap up all three right now (the console is $450 and the game $80), that'll be $12 cheaper than this refreshed bundle. Or you can opt for a whole year of Switch Online and get an extra nine months of access for the same price as the bundle.

As for the new Nintendo Switch Sports Resort bundle, that'll arrive on October 22, the same day the game is released. It'll cost $530, which works out to a $28 discount, Nintendo says. That means Nintendo Switch Sports Resort will cost $50.

Back in May, Nintendo announced a Switch 2 bundle that came with the player's choice of Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza or Pokémon Pokopia. The company said that would be available for a limited time, so it's likely being phased out with the price increase about to take hold.