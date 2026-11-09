Think twice before using a webcam cover on your MacBook

When you close the lid on your MacBook (whether it's a Neo, Air or Pro) the screen rests on top of the keyboard and palm rest. There's no room for anything else — the glass can even occasionally rub against the keyboard, leaving small imprint marks on the glass. This usually happens when you close the lid a little too hard or put pressure on it, like when your Mac is in a backpack with other items on top of it.

Apple places a thin rubber strip around the lid to better distribute pressure when the MacBook is closed. However, when you put something like a webcam cover on it, the pressure from the lid ends up concentrating on that small spot.

Although there's no guarantee that something bad will happen, this difference in pressure can result in permanent marks, cracks or even the display failing to turn on at all. The latest MacBooks make this even more complicated, since the camera is located in the notch area at the top of the screen. The bezels around this are so thin that there's almost no frame left to attach a webcam cover.

If you really have to cover the webcam on your MacBook, Apple recommends using covers that are as thin as a sheet of paper (about 0.1mm). Anything thicker than that could damage your MacBook's screen. It's also worth noting that damage caused by these webcam covers isn't covered under warranty, so you'll have to pay for the repair if anything happens.