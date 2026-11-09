Why EV fast charging slows down after 80 percent

Ions aren't people on a bus, though, and that's where pushing harder goes wrong. If the charger forces current into an anode that's already crowded, the lithium ions pile up at the surface faster than they can work their way in. With nowhere to go, they settle on the graphite as a thin layer of metallic lithium. That's called lithium plating. It's partially irreversible, so the battery permanently loses lithium it needs, and the metal can grow into spikes that eventually cause a short circuit. So the car slows the charge down on purpose, long before anything bad happens.

BYD recently announced a battery that it says can charge up to 97 percent in nine minutes. Its answer to the problem was to make the bus easier to get through, instead of shoving the passengers harder. The second-generation Blade Battery, unveiled in March 2026, rebuilds the graphite so its particles stand upright, which gives the ions a short, straight path instead of a winding one. BYD also changed the liquid the ions travel through so they move more easily, and the other side of the battery lets them leave faster. The result, according to BYD, is lower internal resistance and less heat, so the battery can take far more current. BYD says that, paired with its 1,500kW Flash Charger, the battery goes from 10 to 70 percent in five minutes and 10 to 97 percent in nine. The slowdown is still there. It just starts much later and ends much sooner. Carmakers do slow the charge on purpose, but they're only doing it because of the physics inside the cell.