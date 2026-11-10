The safety reason TSA might ask you to turn on your phone

You may have heard about Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents asking someone to turn their smartphone on while going through security at an airport and think this is something new — but it isn't. This ruling about turning on devices before boarding has been in place since 2014. Back then, the TSA implemented a new rule requiring travelers coming from overseas to turn on their electronic devices, including phones, to prove they're actually functioning. If the device does not have power, you might be subjected to additional screening. This is for the safety of all passengers because phones can be used as detonators, jamming devices or to store bomb components.

You already need to place large electronics, like a laptop or tablet, in a separate bin to go through the scanner. And though it likely doesn't happen too often, an agent might ask you to power something on, including your phone. If the device turns on, this is all the TSA agent should need to see and you can move forward. This confirms that the device hasn't been tampered with to be used for another purpose beyond its intended one.