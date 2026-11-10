What does 'Floating' mean on your Anker smart chargers?

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Anker is one of the leading names in chargers. In January 2026, the company launched a lineup of new accessories, including a tiny but powerful charger with a smart display, self-described as the "perfect match" for the latest iPhones (per Anker). The smart display, Nano 45W, does more than just show you how much power it's giving your phone. This accessory also communicates its thermal state by cycling through different animations. A charger that can communicate its thermal status gives you useful information about whether your charging setup is working as intended.

Furthermore, battery health is directly tied to temperature. The temperature of chargers tends to rise when they're in use, and Anker has been implementing cooling technology into its products for years. You didn't really get to see that on previous models because they either did not come with displays or simply did not signal when the cooling process was happening.

Battery degradation accelerates at higher temperatures, so Anker's smart power adjustment technology keeps things in check before they get out of hand. Most modern, fast chargers already negotiate power with your device, but Anker's approach adds an extra layer of thermal protection.

One of the Anker Nano charger's animations, "Floating," can look a bit mysterious if you don't know what it means. This icon indicates that your charger is monitoring temperatures. Find out more below.