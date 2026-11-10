What does 'Floating' mean on your Anker smart chargers?
Don’t panic. That mystery icon means your battery is in good hands.
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Anker is one of the leading names in chargers. In January 2026, the company launched a lineup of new accessories, including a tiny but powerful charger with a smart display, self-described as the "perfect match" for the latest iPhones (per Anker). The smart display, Nano 45W, does more than just show you how much power it's giving your phone. This accessory also communicates its thermal state by cycling through different animations. A charger that can communicate its thermal status gives you useful information about whether your charging setup is working as intended.
Furthermore, battery health is directly tied to temperature. The temperature of chargers tends to rise when they're in use, and Anker has been implementing cooling technology into its products for years. You didn't really get to see that on previous models because they either did not come with displays or simply did not signal when the cooling process was happening.
Battery degradation accelerates at higher temperatures, so Anker's smart power adjustment technology keeps things in check before they get out of hand. Most modern, fast chargers already negotiate power with your device, but Anker's approach adds an extra layer of thermal protection.
One of the Anker Nano charger's animations, "Floating," can look a bit mysterious if you don't know what it means. This icon indicates that your charger is monitoring temperatures. Find out more below.
What the icons mean on the Anker Nano charger
Anker's charger with a smart display has a touch-sensitive indent next to the USB-C port that allows you to cycle through three screens. One shows the charging status, one displays the charger's temperature, and another lets you switch between charging modes. Holding it for two seconds will also flip the display 180 degrees as needed.
It's the temperature section that we're interested in. One of the animations you'll see will say Breezing, showing an adorable blob sitting on ice cubes, snowflakes falling around him, and a barely-filled thermometer. Breezing means the charger is under 113 degrees Fahrenheit and operating normally.
If the temperature rises, the display will move into Floating. At this stage, the thermometer is half-filled and green, the blob wears a pair of glasses on its head, and there's a green shield present. This animation indicates that the charger is actively monitoring temperatures to prevent increases exceeding 140 degrees Fahrenheit. It's not a warning sign or a malfunction, but rather the charger's way of showing that its internal sensors are doing their job.
When the charger is in Cooling mode, the thermometer will turn yellow, and you'll see a fan pushing air onto the blob cartoon. This display appears when the charger has detected high heat, automatically reducing charging speed to cool itself down. Your device won't get the 45W it was promised, but at least your charger and whatever you have plugged in will be safe.
One extra thing to know about this particular Anker Nano charger is that it also comes with Care Mode. This mode is designed for night charging sessions to keep the temperature below safety limits which reduces battery aging.
The bottom line is that if your Anker Nano 45W charger is displaying its Floating mode, you should be happy it's there to keep your battery healthy.