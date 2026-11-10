What is the difference between rest mode and shutdown for your PlayStation 5?

There are lots of advantages to keeping your PS5 in rest mode rather than shutting it down when you're not actively using it. For one thing, you can suspend whatever game you were playing. So if you're between missions in the Ghost of Yōtei DLC when you decide to call it a night, you can put your console in rest mode and pick up right where you left off the next day.

You can also charge your DualSense controller while the PS5 is in rest mode. There's the option to stop the controller from drawing power from the console after three hours, which should be plenty of time to fully charge the gamepad. To adjust the length of time that the PS5 delivers power to its USB ports while in rest mode, go to Settings > System > Power Saving > Features Available in Rest Mode.

There are other useful features you can enable or switch off from this menu, such as the ability to switch on the system remotely. This allows you to install games on your PS5 when, for instance, you're at the office or for remote play (this is where having a PlayStation Portal can come in handy!). What's more, the console can download and install game and system updates in rest mode. If you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber, your PS5 can upload save data to the cloud while it's in rest mode too.

Another key reason why it's best to put your PS5 into rest mode rather than leaving it on is to reduce power consumption. While playing games in ultra high-definition, a PS5 can draw around 217W of power. Even on menu screens, it can draw around 43-47W. In rest mode, though, the PS5 will draw as little as 0.3W, and only as much as 4.65W or so if it's delivering power to the USB ports.