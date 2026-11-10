Can you use WD-40 on your electronics?

It can quiet your hinges, get rid of rust and even help break apart stuck LEGO bricks — WD-40 is the magic spray that can do just about anything. It has been around since 1953, originally developed for use in the aerospace industry (specifically, protecting the exterior of the Atlas Missile from rust and corrosion), and has become a staple in just about every home. However, when it comes to your electronics, WD-40 is one of the worst possible cleaners you could reach for.

Though the "WD" in the product's name stands for "water displacement," as a whole it contains a mix of petroleum-based lubricants and anti-corrosion ingredients alongside those designed to displace water; this is why it excels both at lubrication and cleaning. From its inception in the '50s, the company has grown exponentially, expanding both the ways customers can buy regular WD-40, like various bottle sizes and applicators, as well as adding new products to the line-up like other specialized lubricants and degreasers. Nowadays, there are some products the company makes that are more suitable for your electronics, but the original formula should stay far away from them.