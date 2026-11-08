Pro Gamers typically don't use OLED monitors, but you most definitely can

This choice boils down to a number of factors. In the majority of instances, OLED wipes the floor with LCD. It's simply a vastly superior TV technology. That said, there are definitely still reasons why you might want to opt for an LCD/LED monitor over an OLED model.

The advantages LCDs monitors have over OLEDs? One: they're usually considerably cheaper than OLED displays. Two: many LCD monitors are brighter than their OLED counterparts, making them more suited for gaming or working in bright rooms. Three: LCD panels are far less prone to being struck by image retention, whereas OLED burn-in is definitely still a thing. Should you still worry about OLED burn-in in 2026? Kind of. This defect is way less of an issue than it was on previous generations of OLED displays though, and most modern panels have pixel shifting tech to help combat this pesky phenomenon.

That's where LCD's advantage over OLED pretty much dries up. In every other area, OLED trounces LCD. Contrast, motion clarity and image uniformity are all far more impressive on OLED panels. Vertical banding in near-black scenes can still be a little bit of a problem for OLED — think thin vertical lines that you can faintly see during panning shots. Still, that issue is nowhere near as distracting as Dirty Screen Effect. Many LCD displays are terrible for exhibiting this defect, which stems from the fact that LCD backlights can't evenly light their panels, leading to on-screen blotches that become very apparent when watching sports, in particular.

The main reason you want to buy an OLED gaming monitor over an LCD model really boils down to one major factor: OLEDs can do perfect black levels, and LCDs just can't. That's because OLED is a self-emissive technology. In other words, OLED displays generate their own light and color. As they don't need a backlight, they can also turn off every single on-screen pixel when they're not in use, leading to the tech's famously infinite black levels.