Can PC coolant expire? Here's how long it can last

If you want to improve your PC's cooling systems, liquid coolant is a method worth considering. In a coolant system, stored water is pumped around hot PC components, absorbs the heat, carries it back to the radiator and dissipates it. While this is a pretty effective way to cool down a PC, it does require a good deal of maintenance — and that includes the occasional coolant replacement.

If you're one of the many consumers who have decided that a liquid-cooled PC is worth it, you're probably already versed in the many hurdles that come with mixing tech with water. In addition to looking for leaks, grime and general wear, you'll also need to keep an eye on how long you've had the same coolant in your machine. Sorry, coolant doesn't last forever — and you'll need to constantly replace your PC's supply. Luckily, it's not too tough of a task to determine when a refill is needed.