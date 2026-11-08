You can attach your Fitbit Air to almost any old-school watch

The easiest way is to replace your watch's original strap with the Fitbit Air's 18mm Performance Loop. Remove the current watch band, leave the spring bars on, then slide the Fitbit band under both spring bars, like a NATO-style strap. The watch sits on top of your wrist, with the Fitbit underneath.

Not all watches will play ball, of course. The ideal lug width is 18mm, while watches with 19mm or 20mm between the lugs (where the strap attaches) can work with small gaps on either side of the band. Anything narrower than 18mm won't accommodate the stock strap, while particularly wide watches could look a little ridiculous. You'll also need enough space between the spring bars and the watch case to thread the band through.

If you'd rather keep your existing strap, some users have designed 3D-printed adapters that attach the Fitbit Air's removable sensor underneath regular watch straps. One influencer demonstrated the setup with a Hamilton Khaki Field King while keeping its original strap. The adapter must fit the strap width and hold the tracker securely, especially if you plan to exercise while wearing it.