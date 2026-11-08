The reason why some USB ports are teal

It's a fairly normal thing to look at the different slots and pieces of your computer, knowing full well what most of them do, but being somewhat confused about what one particular element is for. Not everyone can be a super genius, after all, so there's no reason to feel bad about not knowing the reason something is the way it is.

When it comes to ports on your computer, the multitude of different USB slots can sometimes feel strange to look at, considering many of them have different colors. If you have a higher-end motherboard or case, you may also have a lot of them to look at, which makes determining their exact purpose something of a mystery.

After decades of evolution, USB ports have become one of the most versatile ports you can find on your PC or laptop. When it comes to the teal port, it actually has some fascinating use cases, and we'll be breaking down exactly what that color does, as well as how you can use it to your advantage.