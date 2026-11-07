You can easily keep your home network running during a power outage — here's how

The first step to keeping your network running in a power outage is a quick checkup on your networking equipment. If any of the devices between the wall jack and your laptop lose power, your connection goes with them. So, you'll want to understand that chain if you don't already. For cable internet, that means a modem and router, or a single gateway device that handles both.

If you have fiber internet, you'll have a router and an optical network terminal (ONT), or the box where the fiber line enters your home. Some providers install a battery backup on the ONT, although these are usually aimed at phone lines, not necessarily your internet connection. So check with your internet provider if you aren't sure.

Keep in mind that if your fiber ONT and router are in different rooms, you'll need two separate backup power units (or one with a long extension cord).