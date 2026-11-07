Engadget review recap: Apple devices, Googlebooks and Kindles
A roundup of recent reviews from Engadget.
It has been another jam-packed two weeks here at Engadget. In a fortnight, we've published 13 new reviews, and there's even more on the horizon. You'll be forgiven if you missed a few, so we've rounded up the best of the baker's dozen for easy weekend reading. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled next week as we've already got six more reviews on the docket, and there's a good chance we'll add others to that tally in the next few days.
MacBook Pro(s), iMac and iPad mini
Apple added to its late 2026 gadget tally last week, debuting a trio of new Macs alongside an overhauled iPad mini. The main attraction is certainly the MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display, the first touchscreen Apple laptop with a very awkward name. It's an excellent machine, but it's also very expensive, and senior reporter Devindra Hardawar argued the marquee feature doesn't add enough to the overall experience.
Devindra also put the new MacBook Pro M6 through its paces, and this device was the highest-scoring of the bunch. The only thing new here is the upgraded Apple silicon, and of course, a higher price. If a desktop Mac is more your style, there's a new iMac in town. Associate editor Steve Dent lamented the lack of a larger refresh on this model, noting that the price increase makes the enhanced performance a tough sell. Last but not least, deputy news editor Nathan Ingraham tested the iPad mini with an A20 Pro chip. But, yet again, the device is more expensive, plus the display refresh rate is still 60Hz and there's no Face ID.
Googlebooks have arrived
We have entered Googlebook era, which is proving to be a new period of Google-powered laptops with familiar issues. Nathan wrote an in-depth guide to the devices, but we've also reviewed two models so far. The consensus amongst our team seems to be that despite the presence of great hardware, Googlebook OS isn't fully baked just yet. Senior reporter Sam Rutherford tested the Lenovo Googlebook 15 while Devindra reviewed the Dell XPS Googlebook, which both cost around $1,000.
Two new Kindles
Amazon has a bunch of new Kindle devices this fall, and the first two we could get our hands on were the Signature Editions of the Colorsoft and Paperwhite models. I'm a big fan of the Paperwhite devices, and that continues on the new version. However, I'm not sure the pricier option adds enough to warrant the extra cost. Executive editor Cherlynn Low felt similarly about the Colorsoft Signature Edition.
Fitbit Edge and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2
The steady arrival of new wearables continues. First, Cherlynn spent some time with the elegantly designed Fitbit Edge, noting that Google may have finally struck the right balance between looks and features. We had to wait for the most attractive new features to arrive on the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, but as soon as Samsung delivered those, UK bureau chief Mat Smith went to work. That device's bright display, excellent battery life and bevy of health and fitness tracking tools are the highlights.