Engadget review recap: Apple devices, Googlebooks and Kindles

Apple added to its late 2026 gadget tally last week, debuting a trio of new Macs alongside an overhauled iPad mini. The main attraction is certainly the MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display, the first touchscreen Apple laptop with a very awkward name. It's an excellent machine, but it's also very expensive, and senior reporter Devindra Hardawar argued the marquee feature doesn't add enough to the overall experience.

Devindra also put the new MacBook Pro M6 through its paces, and this device was the highest-scoring of the bunch. The only thing new here is the upgraded Apple silicon, and of course, a higher price. If a desktop Mac is more your style, there's a new iMac in town. Associate editor Steve Dent lamented the lack of a larger refresh on this model, noting that the price increase makes the enhanced performance a tough sell. Last but not least, deputy news editor Nathan Ingraham tested the iPad mini with an A20 Pro chip. But, yet again, the device is more expensive, plus the display refresh rate is still 60Hz and there's no Face ID.