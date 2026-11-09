Which Canon Cameras Are Compatible With Its Free 3D Photo Software?

Canon wants to add a third dimension to your photos, and you won't need those pesky glasses to use it. At least, that's the goal of its Dual Pixel 3D imaging software. Released in October 2026, the free software's 3D converter app allows users to generate immersive 3D images and models without the use of specialized equipment.

Before you jump into 3D model rendering, you should know not every camera is compatible with Canon's software tool. This is because the system relies on your camera's Dual Pixel CMOS AF, a sensor-based autofocus found on select iterations of the company's EOS R series, which includes several of Engadget's highest-rated cameras of 2026.

Introduced by the camera maker in 2013, the sensor gives each pixel two photodiodes, which can either be combined to form a 2D image or read independently. Dual Pixel 3D runs these phase differences through a proprietary algorithm that converts your still image into a 3D rendering. Exportable in OBJ, GLB, and MP4 video formats, the images add hyper-realistic depth and texture to your photos.

As it stands, you can download the software for free from the company's website here. However, it is worth noting that the fine print of Canon's press release notes that while the 3D application "will initially be available free of charge," its "specifications and terms of use may change in the future." The caveat has caused some to speculate that the app may become a paid or subscription service.

Notably, the software is currently only compatible with the 2024 version or later of Windows 11. Once downloaded, extract the ZIP file and open the installer. After navigating through location, language, and licensing agreement windows, install the app and kick off your 3D journey. For a look at the Dual Pixel 3D Converter's instruction manual, visit Canon's website.