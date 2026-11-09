Which Canon Cameras Are Compatible With Its Free 3D Photo Software?
Though not every camera is compatible there are a number on the market that are a perfect fit.
Canon wants to add a third dimension to your photos, and you won't need those pesky glasses to use it. At least, that's the goal of its Dual Pixel 3D imaging software. Released in October 2026, the free software's 3D converter app allows users to generate immersive 3D images and models without the use of specialized equipment.
Before you jump into 3D model rendering, you should know not every camera is compatible with Canon's software tool. This is because the system relies on your camera's Dual Pixel CMOS AF, a sensor-based autofocus found on select iterations of the company's EOS R series, which includes several of Engadget's highest-rated cameras of 2026.
Introduced by the camera maker in 2013, the sensor gives each pixel two photodiodes, which can either be combined to form a 2D image or read independently. Dual Pixel 3D runs these phase differences through a proprietary algorithm that converts your still image into a 3D rendering. Exportable in OBJ, GLB, and MP4 video formats, the images add hyper-realistic depth and texture to your photos.
As it stands, you can download the software for free from the company's website here. However, it is worth noting that the fine print of Canon's press release notes that while the 3D application "will initially be available free of charge," its "specifications and terms of use may change in the future." The caveat has caused some to speculate that the app may become a paid or subscription service.
Notably, the software is currently only compatible with the 2024 version or later of Windows 11. Once downloaded, extract the ZIP file and open the installer. After navigating through location, language, and licensing agreement windows, install the app and kick off your 3D journey. For a look at the Dual Pixel 3D Converter's instruction manual, visit Canon's website.
Compatible cameras and lenses
Before diving into how to use Canon's 3D imaging software, let's make sure you are using a compatible camera and lens. You can find a full list of cameras and lenses below or on Canon's website.
Canon's 3D imaging software requires a select group of EOS R cameras. The EOS R is Canon's most advanced series, featuring the company's lauded RF mount. With a 54mm diameter, the mount enables photographers to use more advanced lenses, decreasing the distance between the lens and senser. The mirrorless camera possesses a high FPS shutter, 12-pin communication system, cinematic 4k video at 120p, 8-stop image stabilization, and enhanced subject detection make the camera series Canon's most powerful — and expensive. The Canon EOS R5 Mark II, in particular, has garnered rave reviews from our writers.
There is, however, a catch. The earliest EOS R-series camera compatible with Canon's 3D modeling system is the EOS R5, which was released in 2020. Compatible cameras include:
- EOS R5 Mark II
- EOS R5
- EOS R6 Mark III
- EOS R6 Mark II
- EOS R7
- EOS R8 Mark II
- EOS R8
- EOS R10
You will also need to pair your EOS R-series camera with a compatible RF lens. The full list of compatible lenses include:
- RF24-70mm f/2.8 L IS USM
- RF24-50mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM
- RF24-105mm f/4 L IS USM
- RF24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM
- RF35mm f/1.8 MACRO IS STM
- RF50mm f/1.8 STM
- RF70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM
- RF70-200mm f/4 L IS USM
- RF85mm f/2 MACRO IS STM
- RF100mm f/2.8 L MACRO IS USM
- RF-S18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM
- RF-S18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM
Maximizing your 3D image
You can take several steps to maximize the quality of your 3D image. First, set your camera's aperture settings between f/5.6 and f/8. This keeps your subject in depth and reduces blurring and conversion errors. To boot, shoot at ISO 1600 or lower to minimize the noise in your photograph. Note that 3D models cannot be generated at ISO's greater than 3200. In your camera settings, you should also enable your Dual Pixel RAW or Add Distance to JPEGs settings, depending on whether you are taking RAW or JPEG images, respectively.
In terms of subject matter, the camera manufacturer suggests photographing objects with matte textures and thick, simple shapes. Examples include flowers with rounded petals, plants and leaves with little gloss, ceramic items, shallow plates, and food with rounded shapes. Moreover, avoid subjects with slender shapes, strong reflections, multiple blind spots, or significant blur.
When taking the photograph, center the subject and leave plenty of surrounding space. Shooting from a slightly elevated angle will help reduce blind spots and keep the subject at a distance 5 – 10x the focal length away. If the subject is dark, use the camera's flash or external lighting.
After you've taken your photo, import your image into the Dual Pixel 3D Converter software. Once booted up, you will find the thumbnail of your most recent photographs in the browser located on the lefthand side of the screen. From here, you can use the 3D Model Settings tab to customize your 3D generation process. Once generated, you can export your OBJ, GLB, or MP4 file to external 3D editing software. From there, the world is your 3D-oyster.