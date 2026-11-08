What is the Slate Telematics Module and what can it be used for?
Want remote access in the Slate Truck? You'll need its $275 accessory and, eventually, a service subscription.
When you buy a Slate Truck, you only pay for the tech you want, and Slate is taking that idea pretty far. There's no built-in infotainment system on its $24,950 Blank Slate, and even the hardware that enables the truck to communicate via a cellular network is optional. Slate offers that connection as a separate $275 Telematics Module.
Slate describes it as a "plug-and-play solution...enabling features like remote access and battery pre-conditioning." It's compatible with all Slate body styles, and the price includes the module and a one-year service subscription.
You don't need the module for driving the truck. Slate says its upcoming free app isn't mandatory either. The Telematics Module is just another choice in a truck design that is a minimalist's delight, allowing users to opt in or out of equipment that many newer vehicles include by default.
What the Slate Telematics Module actually does
It's important to understand the difference between Slate's app and its Telematics Module. Slate told SAE Media that the base truck has no modem. The app will show charge status and battery health, help drivers find charging stations, and support service-related functions. The module adds a cellular path between the phone and truck, which is what makes remote access possible.
The most practical confirmed use might be battery pre-conditioning. An EV battery performs differently in cold weather, and pre-conditioning can warm the battery before driving. The ability to do that remotely may be important for someone who leaves their Slate outside during the winter months (especially if the truck is plugged in).
The term "remote access" is less clear. Slate hasn't specified whether that phrase covers remote locking and unlocking, vehicle location, cabin climate controls or detailed diagnostics. The company also hasn't explained how its battery pre-conditioning feature works or if remote access includes cabin heating and cooling.
The module's hardware can be installed by the owner. Slate rates the job as intermediate, states that standard tools will suffice, and estimates that installation should take between 30 minutes and two hours.
Who is the Telematics Module for?
The Telematics Module makes the most sense for owners who want to access their Slate remotely. If you're drawn to this minimalist truck, in part, because it lacks connected-car hardware, the added cost of a modem might not be appealing.
There's another cost to keep an eye on. The $275 purchase price covers only the first year of service, and Slate has not said what connectivity will cost after the first year or what features will cease to work if the owner doesn't renew.
This setup is unusual compared with mainstream connected vehicles. Ford mentions a 5G modem in the 2026 Maverick and states that once the modem is activated, it will unlock free app features such as remote lock and unlock, remote start and vehicle information. Rivian includes mobile app remote commands such as lock and unlock as standard, but charges separately for more advanced connected features.
Connectivity also raises a privacy question. Slate told SAE Media that it has no plans to sell driver data. The optional module will enable the truck to exchange information, though Slate hasn't specified what data the module will send or store.
The Blank Slate costs $24,950 plus a $1,450 destination fee, and pre-orders are currently limited to U.S. residents.