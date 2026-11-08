What is the Slate Telematics Module and what can it be used for?

When you buy a Slate Truck, you only pay for the tech you want, and Slate is taking that idea pretty far. There's no built-in infotainment system on its $24,950 Blank Slate, and even the hardware that enables the truck to communicate via a cellular network is optional. Slate offers that connection as a separate $275 Telematics Module.

Slate describes it as a "plug-and-play solution...enabling features like remote access and battery pre-conditioning." It's compatible with all Slate body styles, and the price includes the module and a one-year service subscription.

You don't need the module for driving the truck. Slate says its upcoming free app isn't mandatory either. The Telematics Module is just another choice in a truck design that is a minimalist's delight, allowing users to opt in or out of equipment that many newer vehicles include by default.