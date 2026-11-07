How to set up SpaceXAI's Grok in Google Workspace (and what it can do)

Google's Gemini chatbot is built into Workspace by default and opens from the Ask Gemini icon at the top-right of Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drive and Chat. But it's not free: Work accounts need an eligible Workspace plan, while personal accounts need a Google AI Plus, Pro or Ultra subscription.

Google folded Gemini into its Business and Enterprise plans in January 2025, ending a separate add-on that had taken a Business Standard seat to $32 per user per month. Google's agent is paywalled now as well, and even while expanding access to its Gemini Spark agentic AI assistant, the company only brought Spark to US subscribers on the paid AI Pro plan in July 2026.

Grok costs nothing to add, and it's the only one of the two that pulls research from X into whatever you're generating, but whether that's a plus or not is certainly debatable. Gemini integrates with more apps than Grok, and it can be run in Gmail, Drive and Chat, while Grok is restricted to Docs, Sheets and Slides. However, you can get around this somewhat and give Grok access to gmail and Drive files via connectors. If you don't pay for Gemini, Grok is the simplest free way to get an AI side panel into Google Workspace, but only if you're comfortable with giving it the access it asks for. If you already have a Gemini subscription or access via work, there's little point using Grok unless you especially want it to cite information from the cesspit that is X.com.