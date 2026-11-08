Why 2TB of phone storage makes more sense than you think

For most people, a 2TB smartphone is a bit of overkill since they won't actually need that much storage space. Unless you shoot professional-grade videos, edit long-form content or download a ton of games, a more modest storage option is better, especially given how expensive it is to buy the 2TB models.

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro with 256GB of storage starts at $1,199, but the 2TB model costs twice as much. The flashy new iPhone Duo is already $1,999 for its 256GB model, but it's a steep $3,199 for the 2TB version. That's a $1,200 premium that most people won't need to pay.

With photos automatically backing up to the cloud, streaming apps replacing downloaded media and social apps and messaging tools taking up less space than a decade ago, 2TB doesn't make sense for the average consumer. For most folks, a 128GB or 256GB phone covers daily use for pics, apps, music and the occasional episode downloaded for in-flight entertainment.

So why does the 2TB exist at all? Content creators who take full advantage of the iPhone camera, gamers storing multiple games that together take up over 100GB of space and people who don't want to hand their personal pictures and videos to iCloud are just some users who can justify paying extra. These buyers don't have to constantly delete files, uninstall apps or juggle external drives.