How long should a PC processor actually last?

The most common time for a processor to fail is when it's still new. The manufacturing process can produce faulty CPUs from time to time, and when that happens, they'll likely give you trouble from the start. If you've had your CPU for a while, some of the signs that it's failing are your computer freezing for no clear reason, failing to boot or randomly restarting. All of these problems can be caused by other hardware, though, and pinning the problem to the CPU is as difficult as it is rare.

If your computer isn't performing as you'd like it to, it's worth checking if your CPU is just outdated. First, pull up your PC's Task Manager and check the Performance tab. Keep an eye on the CPU screen to see how much of the processor's power is being used. Under normal conditions, it should almost always stay below 20 percent. Some spikes are normal, but if it's constantly approaching its upper limits, you might want to consider an upgrade. Your CPU will be much more active during intensive tasks like gaming, but if it stays at 90 percent or more, especially if your GPU usage stays low at the same time, that could be cause for concern.