Why your laptop fans spin up without any warning

The first thing to check if your laptop fan starts acting up is whether it's getting enough airflow. Make sure you're using it on a hard, flat surface like a table or desk rather than a bed, sofa, or other soft surface that could block its vents. If the fan continues to run loudly, dust buildup around the fans or air vents could be the issue.

Luckily, you can typically clean your fans and air vents without taking the machine apart. First, turn off your laptop, unplug any attached devices, and wait for it to cool. Then locate the air vents, which may be on the underside or sides of the device, depending on the model. Use short bursts of compressed air to dislodge dust and debris, following the instructions on the can. You can then wipe away any loose debris with a clean microfiber cloth.

If this approach doesn't do the trick, you may need to dismantle your laptop for greater access to the fans. Along with compressed air, you can also use an ESD-safe brush to remove dust from the components. This process may be a little advanced for some users, and the exact method depends on the type of laptop you're working with. If you're not comfortable taking apart your laptop yourself, it's worth getting in touch with a technician. Also, before dismantling the machine, check your warranty terms and manufacturer's guidance on user repairs, as opening the laptop or carrying out repairs yourself may affect your coverage.