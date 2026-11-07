Claude Personal Finance vs. ChatGPT Finances: What sets them apart?

While the core function of Anthropic's Personal Finance and OpenAI's Finances are very similar, the major difference between the two has to do with privacy settings. By default, Anthropic said, "when you chat with Claude in the Personal Finance hub, those conversations aren't used to train our models." Anthropic added that Claude will no longer see any data that you previously provided to its Personal Finance feature if you unlink your bank account.

On the other hand, OpenAI said that "your conversations with connected financial accounts follow the same model training settings you choose across ChatGPT." In this case, you have to opt out of your data being used by navigating to Data controls in ChatGPT's settings and turning off the option called Improve the model for everyone, which is on by default. When you disconnect your bank accounts from OpenAI, the company said that "your synced account data will be deleted from OpenAI's systems within 30 days."

To differentiate itself from OpenAI's alternative, Anthropic said that its Personal Finance feature "has no ads or sponsored recommendations, and it doesn't offer credit cards, loans or savings accounts of its own." While OpenAI doesn't explicitly mention ads with ChatGPT Finances, the company has been testing out ads for its cheaper tiers as of January.

OpenAI said it's looking to bring more features to ChatGPT's Finances by partnering with Intuit to cover more bases like credit card applications or tax questions. As for Anthropic's next steps with Personal Finance, the company wants to hear from banks, wealth managers and financial services companies to help improve the AI tool.