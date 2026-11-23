Each time you stream a video, read an article or download files online, your network interface and a server communicate with each other using unique numerical labels called IP addresses. When you acquire an internet connection, your ISP assigns a unique public IP address to your router's WAN port. The public IP address is what allows you to access the internet and the internet to find you.

All the various gadgets connected to your home home network like phones, computers and smart home hardware connect to your router via private IP addresses rather than the public address assigned to your router. Devices on private IP addresses can communicate with each other but cannot directly access the internet; they must rely on a router. Similarly, devices outside the private network cannot communicate with those using a private IP address. This is why your neighbor cannot send a print request to your home printer.

When attempting to understand public vs. private IP address, you can think of the former as your house address and the latter as apartment numbers. Each device connected to your router is assigned a unique private IP address. Knowing how to find the IP addresses of your connected devices can help streamline troubleshooting efforts in case your home network starts acting up.