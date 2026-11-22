While your old mini PC may not handle the latest AAA games, it could make a great retro gaming console. Batocera is a free, Linux-based operating system you can use to turn it into a dedicated machine for playing Nintendo, Sega, and PlayStation classics.

It is fairly easy to get started. Download Batocera's PC image, flash it onto a USB stick, and boot your mini PC from it. This lets you test the operating system without replacing Windows, though you may need to disable Secure Boot or enroll Batocera's signing key to get it running. If Windows uses BitLocker, make sure you have your recovery key before changing Secure Boot settings.

Once it's up and running, you can connect the mini PC to your TV via HDMI, pair a compatible controller, and add your legally acquired games. Batocera arranges everything in a console-style interface, so you can easily navigate your library without a keyboard.

Performance will vary depending on hardware. Many older mini PCs can handle 8-bit and 16-bit games, but the PlayStation 2 and GameCube may be a bit of a challenge. Another way to play compatible PC games on your TV is Steam's Big Picture Mode, if your machine is powerful enough. But don't count on a controller to make up for an outdated processor and integrated graphics.