Smart glasses could replace your monitor but they shouldn't — here's why

In the life of a desk worker, there are plenty of considerations around comfort. How you sit, how you hold your head and how often you take breaks from the screen can all contribute to issues like back pain or headaches. Those who have replaced their monitors with smart glasses have encountered some sticking points as well.

An article from Lifehacker's Stephen Johnson noted that his Xreal One Pro glasses heated up when he used them for long periods, and he could feel the heat on his forehead. Different models of glasses may deal with the dissipation of heat in different ways.

On the flip side, YouTuber Jasmine Uniza said in a video that her smart glasses were comfortable, though she mostly wears them for about an hour and a half to two hours at a time. She also felt that her posture improved because she was adjusting the virtual screen to her body rather than adjusting her body to the screen sitting on her desk.

Some have also noted that eye strain could be an issue. Johnson joked that he was ignoring the old warning not to sit too close to the TV, with a screen about half an inch from his eyes. Eye strain occurs when your eyes get tired from exposure to bright lights or screens, or from focusing intently on something for a while. While it usually isn't serious and usually goes away with rest, it can be annoying.

Various testers also noted that your mileage will vary with display and resolution. Cheaper glasses might not offer a sharp enough resolution, making it harder to read text or do more precise work.