Should you make the switch to Samsung Galaxy from Google Pixel?

Samsung's biggest advantage is choice. Google's US storefront presents a smaller selection, with seven main Pixel product listings: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10a, Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro Fold, and Pixel 11 Pro. Samsung's US storefront, meanwhile, lists 15 distinct Galaxy models across its A, S, and Z series. The Galaxy A37 and A57 are budget-to-mid-range devices situated below the S25 and S26 families, while the Z Flip8 and Z Fold8 are for those who prefer a folding phone. However, just because you get more choices doesn't mean they all support the same features. For example, the A37 doesn't support DeX or wireless charging, but it does have a 45W wired charging rating, which is higher than the regular S26's 25W.

Regarding customization, you can personalize the interface of Pixels, but Samsung's Good Lock allows you to make more precise adjustments to the Quick Settings and lock screen. Furthermore, Galaxy's Modes and Routines feature can automatically trigger these custom system settings for you based on your daily routine.

While compatible Galaxy phones support DeX for a desktop-style experience on an external screen, supported Pixels now offer desktop windowing, too. Still, if you're seeking exclusivity, Galaxy S26 Ultra users receive features like an integrated S Pen and a Privacy Display preventing onlookers from snooping.

I moved from a Pixel 10 Pro XL to an S26 Ultra recently, and the additional speed, battery life, S Pen and charging speed have been welcome additions. Samsung's AI experience has been pretty good, too. For instance, Photo Assist can delete unwanted objects from photos, and Note Assist can summarize notes in Samsung Notes. What I haven't liked is its zeal to promote Samsung alternatives to Google applications that I already use. I also miss Pixel's clean Android UI and the early access to Google's new features, but at least it's much easier to find cases for the Ultra.