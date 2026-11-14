Change these Fitbit Edge settings for a better experience

One of the first things you should change is your Edge's watch face, or as Google refers to it, clock face. It's not just about style — some faces support more tiles (complications or widgets) than others, letting you check stats like calorie burn and heart rate at a glance, not just the time or weather. The best ones in that regard are the Modular faces, which allow up to four or five tiles.

To browse and install faces, open Google Health, then navigate to Connections > [your device] > Watch faces > Clocks. Pick what you want, then tap Install. On your Edge, you can swap installed faces at will by tapping and holding the screen.

One tweak that's surprisingly important is Tracker Orientation, again found under device settings in the Health app. This determines whether the physical button is on the left or right relative to onscreen content. You may need to flip orientation if you find that you're accidentally hitting the button during certain activities. When deadlifting, for example, I find that the straps I wear can easily bump up against a tracker's buttons unless I wear the device higher up on my arm.

If you're syncing data with a third-party service or just want fewer distractions, it may be worth disabling Coach Insights in Google Health. In the app, go to [Profile icon] > Google Health Settings > Coaching and select No Coach Insights. That way, you won't get unprompted summaries and advice popping up on your phone during the day. These might be completely pointless if you're a fitness veteran — someone who can run a 10K or squat 400 pounds probably doesn't need to be told what their data means.