Is your car tracking your location? Here's how to check and opt out

If you drive a car built sometime in the past few years, it's almost certainly tracking your location. Modern vehicles function less like cars and more like computers on wheels these days, collecting data through GPS navigation, connected services, telematics systems and manufacturer apps.

While it all started innocently enough, with manufacturers using the collected data to understand how the cars were being driven, reasons behind crashes and so on and so forth, that data has become a source of income for them. The data can be shared with insurers, marketing companies and data brokers, sometimes without explicit driver consent.

As you'd expect, it all depends on what car make, model and year you are driving. Each will collect certain information based on what sensors are available, and you'll have to dig through the menus to even be able to cancel anything. Another way to ensure your car has less info on you is to avoid pairing your phone to it, as that gives it access to your contacts, call logs, music, location and more.

That means all those useful Android Auto and CarPlay features won't be available. But at least your car will spy less on you.