This GPS navigation app should be the go-to for older drivers
It’s less flashy than its rivals, which is exactly what makes it easier for older drivers.
Driving to unfamiliar places can be unnerving for most people, but it can be harder with age. A reliable and easy-to-use GPS navigation app can give peace of mind to all nervous drivers of any age, and Google Maps stands out as one of the easiest to use for older drivers who want clear directions.
Google Maps isn't as flashy as some other apps like Waze. It has a clean interface without constant pop-ups and alerts, which matters when you're trying to focus on the road and not wondering if that little bubble ahead is the police or just another driver. It also comes with a ton of extra information about the locations you're visiting, and can even tell you when a business is packed.
This isn't to say that older drivers should switch apps immediately. Here's why Google Maps tends to suit older drivers particularly well and which features are worth exploring.
What makes Google Maps the easiest GPS app for older drivers?
There are so many GPS apps available to download, but Google Maps often makes the most sense for older drivers because it's likely already on their Android phone if they have one. If not, you can always download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple's App Store. Google Maps does all the heavy lifting, tracking time, traffic and routes, taking the headaches out of everyday driving.
Google Maps can also help you avoid the stress of guessing when to leave. Say you have a doctor's appointment at 10AM. Look up the doctor's office, tap Directions and select the car icon to see the estimated driving time.
To plan around when you need to arrive, tap the three dots in the top right corner, then select Set depart or arrive time. Set 9:45AM as your arrival time so you have time to find parking, and the app will adjust the estimate to reflect typical traffic at that time. Your phone will then tell you when to leave to get to your appointment on time.
Google Maps also provides real-time color-coded traffic updates. You'll see green sections for clear roads, yellow for slower sections and red for heavy congestion, so you'll know exactly what to expect. The app gives clear turn-by-turn voice directions when you're driving so you don't have to take your eyes away from the road. It announces upcoming turns, street names and distance remaining, then recalculates automatically if you miss a turn.
Offline map downloads can also be useful when the signal is weak on rural roads or in parking garages. Downloading a map ahead of time lets Google Maps keep working even without an internet connection. Tap your profile picture in Google Maps, then select Offline maps > Select your own map. Pinch to zoom until the area you want to save is in frame, then tap Download. Keep in mind that an offline map won't give you traffic updates.
The versatility of Google Maps
Most core features in Google Maps are pretty straightforward, though a few accessibility tools require some initial setup. Tapping on your profile picture in Google Maps, then scrolling down to Settings > App & Display lets you enable an extra feature to emphasize accessibility information. This will show wheelchair-accessible features like entrances, seating and parking more prominently when viewing a place.
Besides being able to guide you to specific destinations, Google Maps can help you find the nearest gas station or a restaurant that isn't too busy. You can check reviews and view menu details before setting off.
Google Maps isn't just useful when you drive. When you're walking or taking public transportation, it tells you which bus to take, how many stops to ride and how far you'll need to walk to your destination. While Waze delivers crowdsourced, real-time incident traffic alerts, it won't help much when you're going for a walk around a new city.