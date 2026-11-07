This GPS navigation app should be the go-to for older drivers

There are so many GPS apps available to download, but Google Maps often makes the most sense for older drivers because it's likely already on their Android phone if they have one. If not, you can always download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple's App Store. Google Maps does all the heavy lifting, tracking time, traffic and routes, taking the headaches out of everyday driving.

Google Maps can also help you avoid the stress of guessing when to leave. Say you have a doctor's appointment at 10AM. Look up the doctor's office, tap Directions and select the car icon to see the estimated driving time.

To plan around when you need to arrive, tap the three dots in the top right corner, then select Set depart or arrive time. Set 9:45AM as your arrival time so you have time to find parking, and the app will adjust the estimate to reflect typical traffic at that time. Your phone will then tell you when to leave to get to your appointment on time.

Google Maps also provides real-time color-coded traffic updates. You'll see green sections for clear roads, yellow for slower sections and red for heavy congestion, so you'll know exactly what to expect. The app gives clear turn-by-turn voice directions when you're driving so you don't have to take your eyes away from the road. It announces upcoming turns, street names and distance remaining, then recalculates automatically if you miss a turn.

Offline map downloads can also be useful when the signal is weak on rural roads or in parking garages. Downloading a map ahead of time lets Google Maps keep working even without an internet connection. Tap your profile picture in Google Maps, then select Offline maps > Select your own map. Pinch to zoom until the area you want to save is in frame, then tap Download. Keep in mind that an offline map won't give you traffic updates.