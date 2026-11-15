Troubleshooting a black screen on your MacBook is easier than you think

There are many different reasons why a MacBook might get stuck on a black screen, but power is usually the first thing to check. If you've left your Mac unplugged for days, it may not have enough power to show the low battery icon. Plug your MacBook into the charger and wait a few minutes to see if it shows any signs of life. Also, check your power adapter and USB-C or MagSafe cable to make sure they're working — your Mac could just be failing to charge without you realizing it.

In some cases, the Mac starts up fine and you can hear system sounds or the fans spinning, but the screen stays completely black. The first thing to do is force a reboot. Press and hold the Power button until you hear the classic startup chime. If the Apple logo appears and everything returns to normal, your black screen was likely caused by a software bug. If the screen stays black after the reboot, you may have a hardware issue, such as a faulty display.

There's a fairly easy way to check if your MacBook's display is at fault. Plug your laptop into an external monitor or a TV (you'll need an HDMI cable and possibly a USB-C to HDMI adapter) and see what happens. If the video appears normally on the monitor but not on your MacBook, you're very likely facing a problem with the display hardware.