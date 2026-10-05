What are the limitations of using a USB-C to HDMI adapter?

Think of these connections as a relay, with your ports, cables and adapters all running the same signal between your device and display. Your device's USB-C port transmits a video signal through the HDMI adapter, where it is converted into an HDMI signal your display can read. Then, it's handed off to your HDMI cable, which carries it to the finish line of your TV or other display.

The quality of this connection is determined by the weakest link in the chain. With an incompatible port, old cable or overheating cheap adapter, the entire setup suffers.

Let's start with your USB-C port. USB-C ports can only carry video outputs if they support DisplayPort Alternate Mode, which uses the same DisplayPort digital display interface you might know from video cards. Which level of DP Alt Mode your USB-C supports impacts your video quality. DisplayPort 1.4 signals can reach 8K resolutions at a 60 Hz refresh rate, though 8K displays are so expensive that they're barely in use yet. DisplayPort 1.2 can achieve 4K resolution at 60Hz.

DP Alt Mode is an optional feature that manufacturers can add to standard USB-C ports. The Thunderbolt standard uses the same USB-C connection, but comes with guaranteed standards of data transfer rates (depending on the generation) and includes video output. Check the manual or online spec page to confirm a port's capabilities.

Even if your USB-C port can use DP Alt Mode, a basic USB-C charging cable won't transmit video signals; you need a fully-featured cable. If the receiving device doesn't have a USB-C port for video input, you'll need a specialized USB-C to HDMI cable adapter with a chip that converts your DP Alt Mode or Thunderbolt signal into an HDMI signal. The quality of this connection depends on the type of HDMI signal the cable and adapter are compatible with.

Ideally, your laptop will have at least two USB-C ports so you can charge with one while powering a display with the other.