How to know if your USB-C ports can support video

The best way to know if your USB-C setup supports video transfer is checking whether it supports DisplayPort Alternate Mode. Built into many USB-C accessories, DP Alt Mode allows your USB-C cable to carry video signals using the DisplayPort protocol. This is a digital display interface (which you might be familiar with from desktop PCs and monitors) that supports high resolutions and speedy refresh rates. DP Alt Mode enables a single cable to transfer both data and audiovisual displays. Critically, DP Alt Mode connections require that all three parts (the device, display and cable joining the two) are DP Alt Mode compatible.

Unfortunately, many of the older iterations of USB standards do not support DP Alt Mode. USB 3.1 and 3.2 devices may support it, but this is dependent on the manufacturer. However, newer connection standards mandate baked-in support for DP Alt Mode, such as USB4 supporting both power transfer and video.

All generations of Thunderbolt connections that use USB-C (Thunderbolt 3 through 5), marked by the familiar lightning icon, offer high-speed data and video transfers including DP Alt Mode. Thunderbolt 3 offers similar capabilities as USB4, while Thunderbolt 4 and 5 provide several performance upgrades. Although they're more expensive than their Thunderbolt 3 counterparts, opting for the latest versions of the standard can enhance your experience by powering multiple monitors with better refresh rates and higher resolutions.

Knowing whether your devices are DP Alt Mode compatible can be difficult. Some manufacturers put the port type on the device, such as the lighting symbol next to Thunderbolt ports. Other may add a DP icon beside a USB-C port to demonstrate its DP Alt Mode capabilities. If you don't see any clues on the devices or cables, check the manual or search for product specs online to confirm support for DisplayPort Alternate Mode.