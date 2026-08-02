Which USB adapters should you actually keep in 2026?

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Most of us have a box of old computer cables and adapters sitting around in case we need them someday. Clearly, the "universal" in USB's "universal serial bus" is a misnomer, given the continued need for adapters to enable cross-device compatibility.

It's natural to hold onto these, so you don't have to buy them again; just because you haven't used a USB adapter in a while doesn't mean you'll never need it. But not all of them have equal worth. Some are so outdated that you don't need to hang onto them anymore. It can be a challenge to make this determination, but it's doable with a look at what you own and trends in the tech world.

The exact adapters you'll need depend on what devices you still have around. But in general, you can safely throw out certain types, while others should be kept for the time being.