5 tips and tricks every PS5 owner should know

When it comes to the control center, you aren't stuck with its default layout. After opening it with the PS button, press the Options button to show its customization panel. Select an item to move it to another position, or drop it down to Hidden Controls if you don't need it (though not all items can be hidden). There are also a few extra items not shown by default, like accessibility and network options. Adjust the utility to show what you use most so you spend less time fumbling around.

Over the years, the PS5 has added more home screen personalization as well. It's nothing like the custom themes of the PS3 and PS4, but can at least make your console feel more inviting. To start, select the Welcome Hub icon, represented by the four PlayStation symbols on the home screen.

At the top-right, you'll see four icons that let you select and move widgets, pick a preset arrangement, choose a wallpaper and adjust options. The widgets include quick views of your console's free space, online friends, controller battery level, recent screenshots and more — great for keeping relevant info all in one place so you don't have to dig into menus as often. For a bit of nostalgia, you can also change the PS5's interface and sound effects to use one of the four prior console generations. Head to Settings > System > Appearance > Appearance and Sound to take a look.

Finally, if you play a lot of different games, you should pin your favorites on the home screen so you don't have to dig them out of your library. Highlight a title, then hit the Options button on your controller. Choose Keep in Home from the resulting menu, and the game will stay as one of the icons on your home screen. You can't pin more than five items at a time.