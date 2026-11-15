Sleep vs. shutdown: When to use these modes on your mini PC

If you're simply stepping away from your mini PC for a few minutes, putting it to sleep is the best choice as it allows you to resume within seconds. Even with modern SSDs, you'll have to wait a couple of minutes before reaching the desktop if you shut it down completely.

But what about when you're walking away for extended periods of time? I would still personally favor sleep mode, as it allows you to keep your programs open for later. The downside is that the mini PC still draws some power in sleep mode, even if it's considerably less than when the computer is up and running.

If you don't care about running programs, though, a full shutdown allows you to unplug the mini PC altogether. This can be valuable if you live in a region with high electricity rates, although it's not worth worrying over in most cases. Mini PCs in sleep mode consume about one to four watts of power, which will barely register on most power bills. A full shut down, which closes open applications, can be useful to give your computer a fresh start from time to time, though.

If you want the best of both worlds, consider Windows' hibernation feature instead. When you use hibernation, your PC saves the current state of any open programs to your disk before completely powering down. When you turn the PC back on, it restores your previous session including any open applications and documents. Hibernation is similar to a full shutdown, which means you can unplug the computer from the wall. The only downside is that booting a hibernated PC takes longer than resuming from sleep.

You don't have to worry about wearing out your mini PC's internal components when it's in sleep mode either. The small amount of power running through them won't cause any major damage, unless you experience frequent brownouts or similar electrical anomalies. Capacitors and other electronic components were much more sensitive to breaking down with constant power running through them in prior decades, but that's no longer the case these days.