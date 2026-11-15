What happens to Facebook and Instagram accounts when the owner dies?

Your Facebook or Instagram account isn't simply going to disappear when you die. Well, the account can just carry on looking pretty much as it did before if nobody reports the death, along with the occasional Facebook birthday reminder most people aren't going to be psyched about. But once Meta is aware of the death, it can delete the account or even "memorialize" it, depending on what the owner wants and the request Meta receives.

If an account is memorialized, Meta will add a "Remembering" tag next to the person's name while keeping their posts, photos and videos intact for everyone who was able to view them before. Facebook also removes memorialized profiles from friend suggestions and birthday reminders. And while Instagram hides them from Explore, neither platform lets anyone log into a memorialized account, even if they're family.

If relatives want to save photos, recover chats or look after the profile once their loved one is gone, that's not going to be easy. Even if you're next of kin to the deceased, you're not going to get direct access to someone's private messages. It's neat that as a user you get to plan ahead, but neither platform lets whoever is left managing the account do too much with it.