Spotting a fake SD card is easier than you think

If you're in the market for a new SD card, you might want to tread with a little extra caution. Buying a fake SD card online could cause you problems you didn't anticipate when all you wanted to do was save some files.

Fake SD cards might seem like they're everywhere, but they aren't new. You can go back years on forums like Reddit and find people complaining about having been duped by an SD card that was priced in a manner that was too good to be true. As chip and memory shortages drive up prices on HHD, SSD, RAM and more, consumers might be more inclined to snap up an SD card that costs less. A PCWorld article from early 2026 found that compared to 2025, some SD cards have doubled (or more) in price.

While an inflated price tag is a headache, a worse fate might be using a fake SD card only to find valuable files lost, corrupted or overwritten. How-to Geek explained that scammers can make it seem as though a storage device can hold much more than it can. Problems arise when you try to move a file onto a device that just doesn't have the capacity. Fortunately, there are some steps you can take to make sure the card you bought works and your files are safe.