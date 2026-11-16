The oldest gadget in your house could be your home network's biggest security hole
Your home network is only as secure as its weakest link.
It may not seem like you would need to replace a perfectly functional 10-year-old connected camera in your home. However, your network is only as secure as its weakest link, and that's often a device that is so outdated it no longer receives updates from its manufacturer.
Many of us don't realize how often gadgets need to be replaced, and it's not just cameras. Security cameras should be replaced every five to seven years, with router manufacturer Netgear recommending a hardware replacement every four or five years. You'll know it's well beyond time to replace your router when you start experiencing slower connections. At that point, you may already be facing security concerns.
When outdated gadgets like these are compromised, they could be sending your data to bad actors or working as part of a botnet. In 2025, the FBI issued a warning that end-of-life (EOL) routers–devices that are no longer receiving software updates or security patches–are being compromised by cybercriminals. It's ultimately up to the consumer to perform a regular device audit to determine if routers, cameras and other smart devices pose a security risk.
Why old gadgets are a security risk
Any connected device in your home that no longer receives bug patches and security updates may be a risk. Per a 2024 Consumer Reports study, most appliance makers don't tell consumers in advance how long they will offer updates to software. It found that of 19 major brands that make smart appliances, only three told customers how long they would maintain support, and even the longest promised about five years of updates, falling short of consumer expectations of 10.
Routers are also often at risk. A 2025 FBI warning stated that routers dated 2010 or earlier likely no longer receive updates and should be replaced. In this particular case, such gadgets were being targeted by malware called TheMoon, which infects routers to install proxies, so criminals can operate anonymously. TheMoon hack doesn't even require a password, instead exploiting open ports and a vulnerable script. Even if you have a strong password, an old router can be a risk.
Routers and other smart devices that have been hacked can be recruited as part of a botnet, a network of devices used to overwhelm websites with traffic to take them offline. A recent report from Cisco found that nearly 40 percent of the vulnerabilities attackers targeted most affected end-of-life devices, and about a third of exploited vulnerabilities were at least a decade old. The report focused on businesses, but the lesson applies at home too: Attackers keep targeting old hardware because it never gets fixed. Even if most of your cameras and routers are up to date, just one outdated device can allow bad actors to enter the network and compromise anything else connected to it.
How can I tell if my home network is secure?
The good news is you don't have to replace everything in your home. Start by taking stock of everything on your network. First, log into your router's admin page and go through the list of connected devices. You may find gadgets you have forgotten about, like an old camera, smart plug or even your fridge. Then, search online for whether the manufacturer still releases updates for each device. If your router no longer gets firmware updates or is considered an EOL gadget, it may be time to get rid of it. If your smart appliance is too old to get automatic updates, you can simply turn off connected features. Chances are you don't need them anyway.
The latest standard for router security is WPA3. To upgrade your router from WPA2, go to the router's admin page, find the wireless security setting and choose WPA3. Some older gadgets will struggle to connect after switching, so choose WPA2/WPA3 if you run into that issue. If there is no WPA3 option, it is time to replace the router.
To make your home network more secure in general, turn off remote management and use a strong password. Never use the default password that came with your router. Turn on automatic updates to ensure firmware is updated as soon as it is offered. Otherwise, you can put any old gadgets and smart appliances on a separate network so that, if they are compromised, they can't get to more important gadgets like your laptop or phone. It's worth noting, though, that the data stored on outdated gadgets is still vulnerable, so it's always best to replace old hardware for maximum security.