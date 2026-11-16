The oldest gadget in your house could be your home network's biggest security hole

It may not seem like you would need to replace a perfectly functional 10-year-old connected camera in your home. However, your network is only as secure as its weakest link, and that's often a device that is so outdated it no longer receives updates from its manufacturer.

Many of us don't realize how often gadgets need to be replaced, and it's not just cameras. Security cameras should be replaced every five to seven years, with router manufacturer Netgear recommending a hardware replacement every four or five years. You'll know it's well beyond time to replace your router when you start experiencing slower connections. At that point, you may already be facing security concerns.

When outdated gadgets like these are compromised, they could be sending your data to bad actors or working as part of a botnet. In 2025, the FBI issued a warning that end-of-life (EOL) routers–devices that are no longer receiving software updates or security patches–are being compromised by cybercriminals. It's ultimately up to the consumer to perform a regular device audit to determine if routers, cameras and other smart devices pose a security risk.