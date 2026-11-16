Your smart home hub placement is more important than you'd think

While not all smart home devices run on Wi-Fi, it's helpful to treat the hub the way you would a Wi-Fi router. The most important part of placing a smart home hub like Anker's MindBase is making sure signals aren't being physically obstructed. Wi-Fi and other forms of wireless communication can be blocked by walls, furniture and doors, so try to keep as clear a path as possible between the hub and the devices communicating with it. Because you're likely controlling devices throughout your home, some will inevitably have a weaker connection than others, but placing the hub in a central place will help minimize problems. If your hub has visible antennas, try to also point them toward your smart home devices.

Hubs can also experience interference from other communication devices, like Wi-Fi routers. It's impossible to completely eliminate this kind of interference, especially if you're living somewhere with a lot of Wi-Fi traffic, like an apartment building. You should place your hub close enough to a router so that it's still receiving a strong signal, but they should never be right next to each other to avoid interference. Modern routers have settings that allow them to change to less crowded frequencies, and turning that on or setting your router and hub to different bands can help cut down on congestion as well. Other electronics like phones and microwaves can also interfere with smart home hubs, and the only solution here is to keep them away from each other.

Build a network of branching devices

If you're limited on placement options, you can create a linked network for Zigbee or ZWave connections to travel to the hub. Keep in mind that the signal they use has a fairly short range. Because these devices form a mesh network, each device repeats the signal it receives, letting you form a chain of devices through your home. That means that the signal from your hub only needs to reach one other device to be effective, but the signal does get weaker across multiple devices. So, even for a network that branches across devices, the closer to the hub a device is, the better.