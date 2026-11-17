Even with a router that has built-in VPN support, using a VPN directly on individual devices is often the better choice. If you mainly use a VPN to access geo-restricted content on streaming services like Netflix, or for the occasional task where connection security and privacy matter more than usual, a VPN app lets you select different locations and servers without affecting anyone else's connectivity in your household.

Many websites also block connections originating from VPN servers, which is why most people don't leave a VPN running at all times. For example, you may notice Google search often requires completing a CAPTCHA when you access it through a VPN. Other websites may fail to load entirely, leaving you with an HTTP 403 or 401 error. With a device-level connection, you can quickly disable the VPN to load a stubborn website.

Not every router is powerful enough to handle VPN encryption at high speeds. In practical terms, this means you may see a severe reduction in bandwidth with a VPN enabled on your router. Your smartphone or computer is significantly more powerful, so a device-level VPN connection can make full use of your internet connection instead of being bottlenecked to slower speeds.

While using a VPN on individual devices offers these advantages, note that each device takes up one connection slot, so you may want to keep the number of simultaneous connections down to a minimum. Leaving a VPN running all the time on your phone or laptop can also lead to battery drain, but with an app, you can switch it off whenever you don't need it.