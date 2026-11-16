The Xbox 360 launched in 2005 in two configurations. The $400 Premium had a wireless controller and a detachable 20GB hard drive pre-loaded with a few goodies. Meanwhile, the $300 Core had a wired controller and no hard drive, forcing owners to buy one separately or use a memory card for save data.

After the PlayStation 3 and Wii came out in 2006, Microsoft upped the ante in 2007 with the pictured Elite configuration. It featured a matte black finish, a 120GB hard drive and, arguably most important of all, an HDMI port.

Then in 2010, Microsoft released the 360 Slim, tackling the original's infamous overheating problem that often led to the Red Ring of Death. This revamped model had a whole new cooling system and up to 320GB of storage. Ultimately, Microsoft ushered this famed generation out with the 360 E in June 2013, introducing a sleeker design just months before the Xbox One arrived.

Even with the Red Ring, Microsoft's second-gen console remains its best-selling ever, with at least 84 million units sold. This generation rolled out features like achievements and Gamerscore, rewarding progress and often giving a reason to revisit games. Speaking of which, the Xbox 360's now-iconic exclusive games may be coming to PC, giving us a chance to replay hits like Halo 3, Fable II, Gears of War and Forza Motorsport 2.

Although the Wii is often viewed as the biggest reason for motion-control gaming going mainstream, Microsoft's Kinect tried taking the idea in a new direction in 2010. It tracked the player's whole body with a camera, rather than a sensor bar only tracking a remote. While it was optional to start, Microsoft had different plans when the next generation arrived.