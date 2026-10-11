The reason the Xbox Series S is so much cheaper than the Series X

The most obvious difference between these two is that the Series S is a digital-only device that lacks a disc drive. Though there is a model of the Series X that also lacks a disc drive (which knocks $50 off its price), the hardware of the Series X otherwise remains the same. This lock-in to a solely digital landscape is one of the most defining features between the two, which contributes somewhat to its cheaper price tag.

Under the hood, the Series S is also a less impressive piece of hardware then the Series X. The base model of the Series S offers 512GB of storage, with a 1TB model available for $100 more. Meanwhile, the Series X comes with 1TB of space (there was a 2TB Series X model, but Microsoft discontinued it in 2026). Either model can gain more storage with an expansion card that plugs into the back of the console.

The Series X boasts 12 teraflops of processing power and targets 4K resolution, while the Series S has only 4 teraflops and can go up to 1440p in most games. However, both consoles have the capability for 120 fps. On a more technical level, both consoles utilize a custom AMD Zen 2 CPU, but the Series X CPU is clocked higher, giving it an edge in speed. Both also use an AMD RDNA 2 GPU, but the Series X version has 52 CUs (short for compute units, a measurement of processing power) while the Series S has only 20.

Similarly, the Series X has 16GB of RAM, 10GB of which can operate at 560 GB per second and 6GB that can operate at 336 GB/s. Compared to 10GB RAM in the S, with 8GB of it operating at 224 GB/s and 2GB at 56 GB/s, the Series X has much more complex and capable hardware, contributing to its higher price.