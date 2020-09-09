Microsoft confirms Xbox Series S supports storage expansion cards

The Xbox Series S will arrive on November 10th and while that $299 price is compelling for a next-gen console, some of its specs are significantly lower than its big sibling, the Xbox Series X. One of the major differences is that it’ll have 512GB of storage instead of 1TB, but thankfully, you’ll be able to increase that using storage cards.
Microsoft has confirmed that, like the Series X, Series S will support the Seagate Storage Expansion Card. That will allow you to "add 1TB of additional storage with the full speed and performance of the Xbox Velocity Architecture," according to Xbox Wire.