Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Seagate

Microsoft confirms Xbox Series S supports storage expansion cards

You don't need to be stuck with only 512GB of storage.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
19m ago
Comments
30 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Seagate Storage Expansion Card
Seagate

The Xbox Series S will arrive on November 10th and while that $299 price is compelling for a next-gen console, some of its specs are significantly lower than its big sibling, the Xbox Series X. One of the major differences is that it’ll have 512GB of storage instead of 1TB, but thankfully, you’ll be able to increase that using storage cards.

Microsoft has confirmed that, like the Series X, Series S will support the Seagate Storage Expansion Card. That will allow you to "add 1TB of additional storage with the full speed and performance of the Xbox Velocity Architecture," according to Xbox Wire

That's important, because unlike the Xbox One and PS4, you won't be able to expand the console's storage capacity by plugging any external drive into the USB port. The internal solid-state drive is very fast, and running games from an old hard drive you've had stashed away for years would seriously impact the console's performance. 

So, if you're worried your Series S will quickly run out of storage given the size of many games, it might come as some comfort to know you can expand that. However, we don't yet know how expensive Seagate's cards will be. Equivalent PC drives cost around $200, for what it's worth.

Elsewhere, Microsoft said the Xbox Series S has a 4 teraflop GPU which delivers around three times the GPU performance of the Xbox One. That confirms long-standing rumors about the GPU, which is significantly less powerful than the 12.15 teraflop one in the Series X.

In this article: xbox, xbox series s, xboxseriess, xbox series x, xboxseriesx, storage, console, seagate, storage expansion, storage expansion card, gpu, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
30 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Researchers capture the world's first 3,200-megapixel digital photo

Researchers capture the world's first 3,200-megapixel digital photo

View
The Morning After: The world’s biggest digital photo is 3,200 megapixels

The Morning After: The world’s biggest digital photo is 3,200 megapixels

View
Xbox Series X officially arrives November 10th for $499

Xbox Series X officially arrives November 10th for $499

View
Microsoft is adding EA Play to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft is adding EA Play to Xbox Game Pass

View
Amazfit Bip S review: How good can a $70 running watch be?

Amazfit Bip S review: How good can a $70 running watch be?

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr