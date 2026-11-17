There's a feature within Google Maps that lets you specify what car you're driving. The make and model don't matter as much as what type of engine it has, letting you choose between gas, diesel, hybrid and electric. With this info, the app can tailor routing decisions to your car's needs.

For EV and plug-in hybrid owners, this feature is worth considering because you can tell Google Maps exactly what type of plug or adapter your car requires. This allows Maps to automatically surface compatible charging stations. You can find this setting in Settings > Your vehicles. Once set, you can search for charging stations along your route, and the app will signal those that will work with your specific car.

Route preferences deserve the same attention. The app's settings make it possible to toggle options to avoid tolls, ferries or even highways. This is useful if you'd rather take the scenic (or cheaper) route or if you wish to avoid the freeway at its higher speeds. To turn the feature on, go to Settings > Navigation, and you'll find all toggles under Route options. One thing that will save you time in the long run is setting or changing your home address on Google Maps so you can jump straight to your custom directions with a single tap. If you have your Gemini assistant enabled, you can even say "navigate home" and it will set the route for you.