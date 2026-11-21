Where you can find which GPU you have in your Windows PC
Finding your GPU takes a few built-in Windows tools and no screwdriver.
In case you didn't know, your Windows computer can house two graphics processors, and the one powering up your display isn't always the one keeping those games running. Some laptops juggle integrated graphics for everyday use and a dedicated NVIDIA, AMD or Intel GPU for heavier workloads. An Intel or AMD sticker on your system doesn't always tell you the whole story.
Confirming a game's requirements, troubleshooting system performance or deciding if your PC could use an upgrade first needs a proper look at the internals. Thanks to rising GPU prices and AI data centers putting pressure on memory supplies, PC builders are already bearing the brunt of it. It's best to know how capable your current setup is before you burn a hole in your wallet.
The good part is that Windows can easily identify your graphics hardware for you without needing any additional software or taking a screwdriver to your PC. While Task Manager is the fastest way to go about it, there are a couple of other built-in tools you can use when the details are hidden in fine print.
Your GPU is already listed in Task Manager
Windows' Task Manager can do more than just flag which apps and services are eating up your computer's resources. The Performance section gives you a clear look at the graphics card and spells out the details about its memory, driver and even the current workload it is under.
- To open Task Manager, press Ctrl + Shift + Esc.
- From the left sidebar in Windows 11, choose Performance or click the Performance tab at the top in Windows 10.
- Click on GPU 0 and find the model name of the graphics processor in the upper-right corner.
- If you can see GPU 1 or other entries, take a look at those too.
Don't take the numbering of the GPUs at face value. For instance, GPU 0 isn't always assigned to the more powerful graphics card or the one that's running all your games. Windows simply labels the GPUs based on hardware location, and this has nothing to do with their performance.
You'll also find dedicated and shared GPU memory right under the performance graphs. Dedicated memory usually refers to the amount of VRAM that's available on a dedicated GPU, while shared memory is regular system RAM that the GPU borrows when needed. Some integrated GPUs even have a portion of system RAM reserved for graphics. Windows reports this as dedicated memory, but an integrated GPU mostly relies on the system RAM.
Besides the GPU branding, you also get driver details, info about DirectX and even GPU temperature (if the hardware supports it) in Task Manager.
Task Manager isn't your only option
Your PC's Device Manager is exactly where you need to look for your GPU's name without any graphs involved. To begin, right-click the Start button, select Device Manager from the list and expand Display adapters. You'll find all the graphics devices listed by Windows and also see whether your PC has both integrated and dedicated GPUs. Once you find the GPU you want, double-click on it and open the Driver tab to check the installed driver version and date.
There's also the option to use the DirectX Diagnostic Tool. Press Windows + R, type
dxdiag and hit Enter. The Display tab will give you details about the GPU and drivers installed, and the System tab shows the DirectX version installed on your system.
If you see Microsoft Basic Display Adapter instead of your graphics card's name in Device Manager, it means Windows is using a generic display driver. While that doesn't always point to hardware issues, you may want to update your GPU drivers before getting deeper into troubleshooting.
You can also use third-party apps like HWiNFO to track GPU temperatures, clock speeds and power readings, just as you would when checking CPU temperatures.