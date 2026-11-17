If you're in the position of buying a new phone, the device's seller should provide its IMEI code to you upon request — and you should definitely ask for this code. The IMEI number will help you confirm whether it's been stolen or whether it's compatible with certain cellular networks.

There are all too many scams to avoid when buying refurbished tech online and in person, so be on the lookout for sellers that refuse to provide the IMEI number as they may be selling fenced goods. An IMEI number can't be used to hack or track phones by itself but sellers should only share it with serious buyers through private messaging and buyers should keep screenshots of the conversation just in case.

Upon being provided with an IMEI number, you should proceed with checking its validity and whether it's been reported stolen or lost. There's quite the smorgasbord of sites to use if you want to check an IMEI number, many of which will ask for a small fee before checking the number. While many of the options are free, research whichever site you use first to make sure you're not about to fall for a phishing scam.