Your biggest clue is likely to be a call in the Phone app that goes straight to voicemail after one ring or no ring at all. You can only be sure after multiple calls at varying hours, however. That's because with a single call, or several calls within a short timeframe, there may be alternative explanations. Perhaps the person has Do Not Disturb or another Focus mode on. It could also be that their cellular or Wi-Fi signal is bad, that their phone is off or even that they're in the middle of an iOS or Android update, which requires a lengthy reboot.

A faster way of confirming things is by calling from a second number if you have one, such as Google Voice or a work phone. Exercise caution here, since this could be seen as harassment. Passive options are always preferable. Besides, if someone knows (or knew) you well enough, there's a good chance they've blocked all your normal contact options.

Further signs that you've been blocked could include FaceTime calls failing to connect, or absent read receipts in the Messages app even though it's been hours or days since your last text. Once again, there may be other issues at play. Apart from bad signal quality or a phone being turned off, if they're an iPhone owner, it could be that they've disabled iMessage, or that Apple's servers are temporarily offline. Android phones won't provide receipts at all unless they're using RCS instead of SMS.